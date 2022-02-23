National Bankshares Boosts Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$167.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price target lifted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$165.00 to C$167.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$162.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$162.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$158.00 to C$169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$172.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$166.55.

CM traded down C$0.70 on Wednesday, hitting C$160.81. 634,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,903. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$116.49 and a 12 month high of C$167.50. The company has a market cap of C$72.52 billion and a PE ratio of 11.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$157.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$150.15.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.3300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 27,699 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.85, for a total value of C$4,067,598.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$637,182.15. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.70, for a total transaction of C$748,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$364,369.80. Insiders have sold 65,515 shares of company stock worth $9,580,492 in the last three months.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

