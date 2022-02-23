National Bankshares Boosts Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$43.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.50.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Shares of CWB stock traded down C$0.30 on Wednesday, hitting C$37.63. 149,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,322. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.36 billion and a PE ratio of 10.09. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$30.72 and a 1-year high of C$41.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$37.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.47.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$260.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$267.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.2600002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kirby Trent Hill sold 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.42, for a total transaction of C$217,055.40.

About Canadian Western Bank (Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.