National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $41.18

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.18 and last traded at $41.18, with a volume of 1796 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get National Beverage alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.85.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). National Beverage had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $283.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This is a boost from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

About National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.