National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.91 EPS

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91), MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. The business had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NHI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.12. 18,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a current ratio of 20.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.96. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $78.56. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.95.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.86 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,874,000 after acquiring an additional 145,018 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 346.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 118,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 25.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after acquiring an additional 37,450 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at $966,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,107 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on NHI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

