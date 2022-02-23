National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $36.37

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.37 and last traded at $36.69, with a volume of 529706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Vision has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.76.

National Vision declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in National Vision in the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in National Vision by 14.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 45,548 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in National Vision in the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in National Vision by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 654,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in National Vision in the second quarter worth approximately $6,850,000.

About National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

