National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Holdings Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,325 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.32% of National Western Life Group worth $48,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWLI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 74,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 274.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in National Western Life Group in the third quarter worth about $335,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $210.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.34. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.62 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.12.

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

