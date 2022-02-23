Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (CVE:NSP – Get Rating) fell 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 156,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 523,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$9.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.29.

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Company Profile (CVE:NSP)

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. develops, produces, commercializes, and sells plant-derived, bio-active ingredients, nutrient dense foods, and related products in Canada. The company offers nutrition for athletes under the Natera Sport brand; mushroom fortified bars under the Woods Wild; protein bars under the Elevate Me brand; Hemp Foods under the CHII brand; products for dogs under the PawsitiveFX brand; and health and wellness products under the Natera FX brand, as well as products for the equestrian market under the Timer's Nutrition brand.

