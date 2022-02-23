NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Price Target Raised to GBX 315

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 300 ($4.08) to GBX 315 ($4.28) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NWG. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($4.08) to GBX 350 ($4.76) in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($4.22) to GBX 300 ($4.08) in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.94) to GBX 300 ($4.08) in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.15) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.68.

NYSE NWG traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $6.49. 194,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,909. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in NatWest Group by 948.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,401,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,177 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in NatWest Group by 1,586.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 598,618 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in NatWest Group by 763.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 594,905 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,232,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

