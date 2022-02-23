Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

NVTS traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,313. Navitas Semiconductor has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $22.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.16.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Polarity Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,722,000. Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. 18.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Navitas Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.