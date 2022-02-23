NCC Group (LON:NCC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $178.00

Shares of NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 178 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 184.60 ($2.51), with a volume of 16999 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 184.20 ($2.51).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on NCC Group from GBX 335 ($4.56) to GBX 280 ($3.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. raised NCC Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 340 ($4.62) to GBX 310 ($4.22) in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 363 ($4.94) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 363 ($4.94) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 327.67 ($4.46).

The company has a market capitalization of £575.57 million and a P/E ratio of 61.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 213.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 254.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.55%.

In related news, insider Julie Chakraverty bought 9,880 shares of NCC Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of £18,475.60 ($25,126.61). Also, insider Adam Palser bought 25,000 shares of NCC Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £54,000 ($73,439.41).

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

