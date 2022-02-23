NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) EVP Adrian Button Sells 21,712 Shares

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NCR stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.08. 1,110,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 1.72. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day moving average of $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02.
NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. NCR’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on NCR. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens began coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NCR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.
NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.
