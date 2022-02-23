NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) EVP Adrian Button Sells 21,712 Shares

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NCR stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.08. 1,110,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 1.72. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day moving average of $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. NCR’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NCR by 152.4% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 42,285 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 12.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 420,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,305,000 after acquiring an additional 46,237 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,160,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,962,000 after buying an additional 111,500 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NCR. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens began coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NCR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

