Neblio Price Down 27.3% Over Last Week (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001351 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Neblio has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar. Neblio has a market cap of $9.35 million and $55,645.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00025891 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00015650 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004334 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Neblio Profile

NEBL is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,986,805 coins and its circulating supply is 18,699,406 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.