Needham & Company LLC Lowers Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $75.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.38% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.40.
Shares of SPT opened at $53.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -115.33 and a beta of 0.99. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $145.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.36.
In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $2,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $2,784,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,814,347. 14.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,412,000 after purchasing an additional 710,280 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,603,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,422,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,474,000 after buying an additional 349,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,378,000 after buying an additional 268,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,293,000 after buying an additional 266,254 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sprout Social (SPT)
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.