Needham & Company LLC Lowers Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $100.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.70.

TDOC stock opened at $65.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $261.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $425,317.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 52.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,964,000 after purchasing an additional 73,436 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 27.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 143.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,567 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 184,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 757,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $125,905,000 after acquiring an additional 98,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

