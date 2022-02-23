Neo (NEO) Market Capitalization Tops $1.38 Billion

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Neo has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar. One Neo coin can now be purchased for $19.53 or 0.00052346 BTC on major exchanges. Neo has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and $166.94 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001876 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00042981 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neo’s official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

