Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Trading Down 1.9%

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $127.30 and last traded at $127.53. 2,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 12,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.98.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Nestlé in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.36.
Nestlé Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)
Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.
