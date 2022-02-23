Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Trading Down 1.9%

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $127.30 and last traded at $127.53. 2,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 12,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.98.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Nestlé in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.36.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSRGF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth $696,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 3rd quarter worth $1,503,000.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

