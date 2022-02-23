Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) PT Lowered to CHF 135

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NSRGY. Barclays raised their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 140 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Shares of Nestlé stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.51. 282,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,687. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $104.50 and a 52-week high of $141.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 97.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 90.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

