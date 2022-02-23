Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,679,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,296,000 after buying an additional 164,983 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 5.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,189,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,874,000 after buying an additional 151,291 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.4% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 706,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,344,000 after buying an additional 16,328 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 398,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,957,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 238,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,796,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $128.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $104.50 and a 1 year high of $141.95.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NSRGY shares. Barclays upped their price target on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

