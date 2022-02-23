NetApp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%.

NetApp has increased its dividend payment by 63.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded down $2.03 on Wednesday, hitting $84.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,661,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,654. NetApp has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.13 and a 200-day moving average of $89.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTAP. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.32.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $187,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,497,619 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,966,533 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $180,901,000 after buying an additional 30,396 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 993,279 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $91,372,000 after purchasing an additional 41,206 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in NetApp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 399,188 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,034,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in NetApp by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

