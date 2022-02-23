NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.21-1.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.635-1.735 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.070-$5.170 EPS.

NTAP traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,613,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.04 and its 200-day moving average is $89.34. NetApp has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTAP. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NetApp from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.32.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $355,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $674,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,619 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,966,533 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $180,901,000 after buying an additional 30,396 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 993,279 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $91,372,000 after purchasing an additional 41,206 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in NetApp by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 472,791 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,491,000 after buying an additional 37,133 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 399,188 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,034,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

