Netcall (LON:NET) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Netcall (LON:NET)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 110 ($1.50) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 74.38% from the company’s current price.

Separately, reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.50) price target on shares of Netcall in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Netcall alerts:

Shares of LON NET opened at GBX 63.08 ($0.86) on Wednesday. Netcall has a 1-year low of GBX 60 ($0.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 89 ($1.21). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 68.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of £94.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.13.

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netcall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.