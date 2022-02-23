Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,256 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Netflix by 267.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $231,316,000 after purchasing an additional 275,804 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 250.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Netflix by 1.1% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,201,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Fernbridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in Netflix by 46.9% during the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $74,242,000 after acquiring an additional 38,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Netflix by 28.5% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $377.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.46 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $492.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $570.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

