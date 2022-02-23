NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,124,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798,795 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.36% of NETSTREIT worth $50,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 211.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 47.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 57.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NTST stock opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.27. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $858.28 million, a P/E ratio of 127.41, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST).

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.