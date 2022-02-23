Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stake Raised by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.25. 8,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $111.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.57). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The firm had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.24.

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $135,860.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $1,116,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,803 shares of company stock worth $4,855,951 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

