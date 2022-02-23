Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Price Tops $1.01

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Neutrino Dollar has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000408 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000468 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00087461 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000110 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

