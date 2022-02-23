Neutrino USD (USDN) Market Cap Tops $464.99 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $464.99 million and approximately $7.12 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002638 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00043131 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.12 or 0.06976957 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,632.98 or 1.00172336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00046604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00049674 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 469,163,007 coins and its circulating supply is 469,162,409 coins. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

