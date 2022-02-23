Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Nevro updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NVRO stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,075. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.19. Nevro has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $182.45.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Nevro from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.08.

In other Nevro news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle bought 2,400 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.78 per share, with a total value of $201,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nevro by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,150,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,460,000 after purchasing an additional 141,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nevro by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,793,000 after purchasing an additional 20,017 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 58,551 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

