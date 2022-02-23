New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Gap Down to $1.87

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.87, but opened at $1.75. New Gold shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 336,885 shares.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on NGD shares. Raymond James raised their target price on New Gold from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.29.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38.
About New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)
New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
