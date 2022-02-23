New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Gap Down to $1.87

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.87, but opened at $1.75. New Gold shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 336,885 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NGD shares. Raymond James raised their target price on New Gold from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in New Gold by 484.4% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,853,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482,943 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in New Gold by 95.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,948,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after buying an additional 3,890,732 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in New Gold during the second quarter worth about $6,846,000. Mudita Advisors LLP bought a new stake in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $4,977,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 377.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,617,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,764 shares during the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

