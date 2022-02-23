NewYorkCoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 23rd. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $57.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.41 or 0.00284866 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00016666 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000596 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002162 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.