NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) by 847.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,918 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 2.13% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NREF. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 60.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 226,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 84,927 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 13.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 21,753 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 108,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 10.8% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 78,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 8.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

NREF stock opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 904.42 and a current ratio of 904.42. The firm has a market cap of $187.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.10. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $23.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average is $20.63.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 100.98% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.88%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NREF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

