Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Barrington Research

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NXST. Benchmark upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST traded down $6.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.94. 16,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,286. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $129.90 and a 12-month high of $185.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.05.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $42,330,512.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,591,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

