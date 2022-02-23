NEXT (LON:NXT) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

NEXT (LON:NXT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 9,600 ($130.56) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 7,800 ($106.08) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($127.16) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,350 ($127.16) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,781.25 ($119.42).

Get NEXT alerts:

NXT stock opened at GBX 6,918 ($94.08) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.18 billion and a PE ratio of 15.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,561.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,858.07. NEXT has a 12-month low of GBX 6,722 ($91.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,484 ($115.38).

In related news, insider Amanda James bought 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,825 ($52.02) per share, for a total transaction of £4,131 ($5,618.12). Also, insider Soumen Das purchased 1,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,755 ($105.47) per share, for a total transaction of £99,961.95 ($135,947.16).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.