NextDAO Market Capitalization Achieves $1.92 Million (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 23rd. NextDAO has a market cap of $1.92 million and $421,633.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001885 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00043129 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

NAX is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,281,948,404 coins and its circulating supply is 2,241,716,295 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

