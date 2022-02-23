NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 2.4% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $23,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,125,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,436,678,000 after acquiring an additional 644,322 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,144,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,130,000 after acquiring an additional 135,167 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,855,000 after acquiring an additional 440,144 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,037,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,170,000 after acquiring an additional 327,816 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and have sold 96,903 shares worth $8,470,538. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.32. The company had a trading volume of 141,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,548,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.77. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 85.08%.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.