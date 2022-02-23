NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 and have sold 96,903 shares valued at $8,470,538. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.32. The stock had a trading volume of 141,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,548,849. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.77. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $143.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.08%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

