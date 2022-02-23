NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target Raised to $7.70 at Susquehanna Bancshares

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $6.00 to $7.70 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.70 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.36.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Shares of NEX stock opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 3.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.