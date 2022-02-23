NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NEX. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.70 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.70 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.59.

NYSE NEX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.03. The company had a trading volume of 26,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,229. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 3.00. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.47.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEX. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 16.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

