NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) PT Raised to $7.70

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) had its price objective upped by analysts at Susquehanna from $6.00 to $7.70 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.27% from the company’s current price.

NEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.91.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 3.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,078,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,335,000 after buying an additional 85,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,321,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,900 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,135,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,591 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,728,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,976 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,335,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

