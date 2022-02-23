NFTLootBox Market Cap Achieves $915,318.90 (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. One NFTLootBox coin can now be purchased for approximately $40.50 or 0.00106784 BTC on exchanges. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $915,318.90 and approximately $40,030.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00043344 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,464.52 or 0.06920998 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,537.57 or 0.99798624 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00045972 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00049389 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox’s genesis date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

