Nickel Mines (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Nickel Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF) shares shot up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $0.95. 6,470 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 10,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Nickel Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88.

Nickel Mines Limited produces and sells nickel pig iron used in the production of stainless steel. It holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mineralindo Nickel Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. It also holds 80% interest in Ranger Nickel project.

