NiSource (NYSE:NI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.42-1.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.45.

Shares of NI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.35. The company had a trading volume of 84,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,959,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. NiSource has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $30.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.00.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.19%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NI shares. TheStreet raised NiSource from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded NiSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NiSource has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in NiSource by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in NiSource by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in NiSource by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 19,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NiSource by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 11,810 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

