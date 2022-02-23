Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$8.39, with a volume of 46376 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.32.

NSR has been the subject of several recent research reports. lowered their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Friday, February 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.75.

The firm has a market cap of C$507.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

