Nomura Real Estate (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Shares Up 3.9%

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.75 and last traded at $24.75. 31 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.82.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.02.

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, and manages office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics facilities, and hotels; develops and sells condominiums and houses; operates housing with services for the elderly; develops rental properties; provides Internet advertising services for housing and living assistance services; provides asset management services for real estate securitization, including REITs and private placement funds and securities funds; and provides real estate brokerage and consulting, insurance agency, and real estate information Website management services.

