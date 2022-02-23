Nomura Real Estate (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Shares Up 3.9%

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.75 and last traded at $24.75. 31 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.82.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.02.
Nomura Real Estate Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NMEHF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nomura Real Estate (NMEHF)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.