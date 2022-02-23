Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark started coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 51.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 135.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 383.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 126,837.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Noodles & Company during the second quarter valued at $132,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NDLS opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $395.21 million, a P/E ratio of 96.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

About Noodles & Company

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.