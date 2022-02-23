Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Price Target Increased to 69.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 68.00 to 69.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Pareto Securities lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Norsk Hydro ASA from 77.00 to 80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norsk Hydro ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.44.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Shares of NHYDY stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.79. 156,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,515. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.58. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.