Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) PT Raised to 86.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 83.00 to 86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 87.00 to 93.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 68.00 to 69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pareto Securities downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.44.

Shares of NHYDY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.79. 156,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,515. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.58. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $8.95.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

