Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP – Get Rating) shares were up 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. Approximately 34,041 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 39,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.20 million and a PE ratio of 620.00.

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and QuÃ©bec, Canada. It also explores for silver and copper. The company primary projects include 100% owned Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning gold property that consists of 2,431 claims covering an area of 47,796 hectares located in northwestern Ontario; Croteau Est property, which consists of 237 claims covering an area of approximately 12,454 hectares situated in west-central QuÃ©bec; and Lac Surprise gold property that comprises 274 claims covering an area of approximately 15,178.5 hectares located in west-central QuÃ©bec.

