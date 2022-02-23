Northern Vertex Mining (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) Shares Down 2.7%

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. 5,662 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 21,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Vertex Mining from C$3.60 to C$2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93.

Elevation Gold Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It focuses on Moss Gold-Silver Projects located in Northwest Arizona. The company was founded on June 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

