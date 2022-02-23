Northland Securities Raises Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $605.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $585.00 to $605.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.64.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $506.44 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $311.56 and a 52 week high of $572.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $519.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.76. The company has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total transaction of $6,488,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,621,550. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.