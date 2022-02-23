Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Holdings Trimmed by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $9,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 165.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 138.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 36.8% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $294,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $399.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.18.

NOC traded down $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $388.94. 7,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,422. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $291.60 and a one year high of $408.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $388.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.77.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $659,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,177 shares of company stock worth $1,245,794. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

